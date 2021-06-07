MVL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,061.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $169.93 million and $9,061.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,731,179 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

