Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 582,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

