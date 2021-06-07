Myriad Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $68,460.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,783,990,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.