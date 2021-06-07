Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $162,373.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,568,924 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

