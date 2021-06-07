Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,489 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $340,212.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.17. 903,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

