National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.40.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.75. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

