National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.40.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.75. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

