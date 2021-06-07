National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $49.77

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $51.30. National Beverage shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 105 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

