NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.95

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

