Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Down 30.1%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) traded down 30.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Neoen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neoen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

