Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 40,000 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 289,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,374. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.