Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $328,520.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.00630211 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,163,020 coins and its circulating supply is 77,623,244 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.