Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $53,506.00

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

