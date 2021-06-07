New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,322 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,332. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

