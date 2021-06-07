New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.81% of Tyler Technologies worth $139,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

NYSE TYL opened at $403.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

