New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,907 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of HCA Healthcare worth $207,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $213.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,382 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

