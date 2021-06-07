New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of FedEx worth $186,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $302.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

