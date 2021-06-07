New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Chubb worth $156,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $173.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

