New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $165,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.