New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $162,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $194.00 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.