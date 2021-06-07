New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $150.51 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Prologis worth $150,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

