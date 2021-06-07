New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $159.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $159,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $655.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.