New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $195.52 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $195,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

