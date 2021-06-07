New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $198.65 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $198,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

