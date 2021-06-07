New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $166,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 165,963 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

