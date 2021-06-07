New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 865,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of American Tower worth $206,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,326,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $265.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.82. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

