New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Crown Castle International worth $153,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $197.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

