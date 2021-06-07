New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Altria Group worth $182,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 268,341 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after purchasing an additional 472,658 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $49.77 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

