New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,080 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $214,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

