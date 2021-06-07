New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,386 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Ecolab worth $133,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

