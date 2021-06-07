New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,323 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $139,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC opened at $139.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.