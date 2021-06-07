New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 250,920 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 250,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $150,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of UBER opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

