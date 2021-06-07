New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,790 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $197,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.03 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

