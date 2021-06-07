New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,715 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Target worth $186,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

TGT opened at $231.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

