New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,261 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,261 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $145,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $288.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

