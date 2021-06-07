New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,389 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Analog Devices worth $179,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $165.58 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.