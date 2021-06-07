New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,400 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Cigna worth $200,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $252.94 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

