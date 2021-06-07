New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,486 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of AON worth $188,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,508.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $251.02 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

