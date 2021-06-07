New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Emerson Electric worth $137,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $98.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

