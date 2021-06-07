New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $146,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.20 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

