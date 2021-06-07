NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.09

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

