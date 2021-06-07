NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.46 or 0.01795112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00489400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022748 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002765 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

