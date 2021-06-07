NextDAO Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $182,860.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,016,124,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,892,062 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

