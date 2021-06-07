NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,452,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.