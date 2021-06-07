NFT Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $119,420.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

