Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $298,249.74 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.
NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 32.74 and a quick ratio of 32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
