Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $298,249.74 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 32.74 and a quick ratio of 32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

