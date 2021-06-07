Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $28.00.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

