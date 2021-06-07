NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $1,905,692.40 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NKE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

