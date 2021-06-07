NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NIKE by 46.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 406,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,046 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 84.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,589. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

