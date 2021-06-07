NIX Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, NIX has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and $68,697.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.07703466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $601.02 or 0.01778273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00480638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00172671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00741710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00493409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00406751 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,165,062 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

