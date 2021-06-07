Noku Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,840.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Noku has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $9,840.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.